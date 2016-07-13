The case could have ramifications for future legal action, trade ties and international relations.
International court rules against China in South China Sea case brought by the Philippines
Published 13 July 2016 at 10:21am
By Andrea Nierhoff
China's efforts to claim large areas of the South China Sea have been dealt a blow, with an international court dismissing its claims of historic rights. Image: Protesters display their message during a rally outside of the Chinese Consulate on Tuesday, July 12, 2016, in Makati City, Philippines (AP/Bullit Marquez)
