International court rules against China in South China Sea case brought by the Philippines

site_197_Filipino_523584.JPG

Published 13 July 2016 at 10:21am
By Andrea Nierhoff
Source: SBS
China's efforts to claim large areas of the South China Sea have been dealt a blow, with an international court dismissing its claims of historic rights. Image: Protesters display their message during a rally outside of the Chinese Consulate on Tuesday, July 12, 2016, in Makati City, Philippines (AP/Bullit Marquez)

The case could have ramifications for future legal action, trade ties and international relations.



 





