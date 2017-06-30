SBS Filipino

International students council reaching out to all students

Paula Subido

Paula Subido (middle) with CITSA 2016-2017 Chair Chau Nguyen (Vietnam), RGIT student from Melbourne- Theresa Jabonero (Philippines) Source: Supplied by P. Subido

Published 30 June 2017 at 6:11pm, updated 1 July 2017 at 5:10pm
By Annalyn Violata
The Council of International Students Australia (CISA) continues its programs to reach out to all sectors of international students in Australia in their effort that no student will be left behind. Image: Paula Josefa Subido (Supplied)

For the first time, a Filipino international student from the sector of vocational education (VET) and TAFE courses is a CISA executive member. She is Paula Josefa Subido from the Canberra Institute of Technology, currently the National VET / TAFE Officer of CISA.

 

She encourages all international students in the VET and TAFE and other academic sectors to actively participate with the international student council who engages with international students and issues concerning them.

Council of International Students Australia
Council of International Students Australia (CISA) 2016-2017 Executives (Supplied by Paula Subido) Source: Supplied by P. Subido


