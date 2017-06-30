International students council reaching out to all students

For the first time, a Filipino international student from the sector of vocational education (VET) and TAFE courses is a CISA executive member. She is Paula Josefa Subido from the Canberra Institute of Technology, currently the National VET / TAFE Officer of CISA.











She encourages all international students in the VET and TAFE and other academic sectors to actively participate with the international student council who engages with international students and issues concerning them.




