International students dealing with bullying and mental well-being

The international student sector is one of the biggest service export of Australia, where the state of New South Wales alone is home to the largest number of international students with 300,000 recorded in 2017.





Among other issues, bullying is one of the common challenges that international students face as well as dealing with mental well-being. There are agencies or university departments and organisations that help international students deal with these issues.





The Council of International Student Australia (CISA) is the national peak student representative organisation for international students studying at the postgraduate, undergraduate, private college, TAFE, ELICOS and foundation level. And the Council has several programs aimed at helping international students. CISA National President Bijay Sapkota tells us more about these programs.









