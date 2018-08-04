SBS Filipino

International students dealing with bullying and mental well-being

SBS Filipino

international students on bullying

CISA national president Bijay Sapkota speaking at the Student Bullying & Mental Well-being conference in Sydney this week Source: CISA/B. Sapkota

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 August 2018 at 11:44am, updated 4 August 2018 at 12:01pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Studying in a foreign in itself is challenging enough. Even harder if there's bullying and dealing with mental health issues.

Published 4 August 2018 at 11:44am, updated 4 August 2018 at 12:01pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The international student sector is one of the biggest service export of Australia, where the state of New South Wales alone is home to the largest number of international students with 300,000 recorded in 2017.

Among other issues, bullying is one of the common challenges that international students face as well as dealing with mental well-being. There are agencies or university departments and organisations that help international students deal with these issues.

The Council of International Student Australia (CISA) is the national peak student representative organisation for international students studying at the postgraduate, undergraduate, private college, TAFE, ELICOS and foundation level. And the Council has several programs aimed at helping international students. CISA National President Bijay Sapkota tells us more about these programs.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom