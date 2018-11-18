International students on job-hunting: Focus on your end goals

"Focusing on what your end goals are" when trying to look for casual work or any kind of work is an important consideration that former international student and now an employee Myrvee Ortega wants to share to international students who are job-hunting.





While landing in your preferred job at times can be challenging for international students like Francis Gerard Ramirez, "it's a learning process; each work provides you to gain experience to eventually be desirable for the workforce."





Francis Gerard Ramirez and Myrvee Ortega (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino





They share some tips to fellow international students seeking jobs:





1. Find the initiative to be proactive in and outside of your educational institution. Be involved with the community.





2. Invest time to familiarise yourself with the work environment and the work ethics that need to be developed.





3. Utilise whatever programs your education institution provides to students to enhance your knowledge and skills.





4. Seek help and guidance by attending workshops and networking events.





5. Volunteer to gain experience.



