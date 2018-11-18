SBS Filipino

International students on job-hunting: Focus on your end goals

Job hunting

Francis Gerard Ramirez and Myrvee Ortega

Published 18 November 2018 at 1:54pm, updated 21 November 2018 at 2:22pm
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Finding work while studying can be intimidating especially if you are lacking in local experience which most employers require.

"Focusing on what your end goals are" when trying to look for casual work or any kind of work is an important consideration that former international student and now an employee Myrvee Ortega wants to share to international students who are job-hunting.

While landing in your preferred job at times can be challenging for international students like Francis Gerard Ramirez, "it's a learning process; each work provides you to gain experience to eventually be desirable for the workforce."

International students Job hunting
Francis Gerard Ramirez and Myrvee Ortega


They share some tips to fellow international students seeking jobs:

1. Find the initiative to be proactive in and outside of your educational institution. Be involved with the community.

2. Invest time to familiarise yourself with the work environment and the work ethics that need to be developed.

3. Utilise whatever programs your education institution provides to students to enhance your knowledge and skills.

4. Seek help and guidance by attending workshops and networking events.

5. Volunteer to gain experience.

International students networking
International students networking event (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino


