International students struggle financially after businesses close in South Australia

Published 2 April 2020 at 2:34pm, updated 2 April 2020 at 2:58pm
By Norma Hennessy
Available in other languages

International students who are working 20 hours per week are losing means to support themselves as some businesses have temporarily closed due to COVID-19 crisis. Students working in hospitality and cleaning industries are the ones particularly affected. Listen in.

