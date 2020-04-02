International students struggle financially after businesses close in South Australia

International students struggle financially amid coronavirus crisis. Source: AAP
Published 2 April 2020 at 2:34pm, updated 2 April 2020 at 2:58pm
By Norma Hennessy
Source: SBS

International students who are working 20 hours per week are losing means to support themselves as some businesses have temporarily closed due to COVID-19 crisis. Students working in hospitality and cleaning industries are the ones particularly affected. Listen in.
