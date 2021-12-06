SBS Filipino

International students welcomed back to New South Wales

International students arrived at Sydney International Airport, as part of pilot program of the NSW to return students to the state.

International students wear face masks as they arrive at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Monday, December 6, 2021. Source: AAP/Bianca De Marchi

Published 7 December 2021 at 7:33am, updated 7 December 2021 at 8:35am
By Arianna Lucente
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Queensland will reopen borders to fully vaccinated travellers from the 13th of December. New South Wales welcomes 250 international students back to Australia as part of a pilot program

At Sydney international airport, 250 university students from 15 countries, including Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, South Korea, China and Canada, touched down to resume their studies.

It's part of a pilot program that's being trialled by the New South Wales government.

  • Queensland will reopen its borders to fully vaccinated travellers from hotspot areas on the 13th of December.
  • The federal government initially lifted travel bans from the 1st of December to welcome 150,000 international students, the detection of the Omicron variant has pushed that date back to at least another two weeks.
  • Prime Minister Scott Morrison says state and territory leaders need to "keep moving forward" in the face of the new variant. Australia has now 25 cases of Omicron variant, all in NSW.

SBS News spoke to Lester and Jacqueline from Hong Kong, and they say they are looking forward to getting back into their studies.

"If I can't go back to Sydney, I can't actually continue my academic degree, so it may postpone my graduation." Jacqueline: "I feel really relieved because I think they were going to cancel my offer if I couldn't make it by January. So I feel really relieved."

Mga visa holders naghahanda na sa kanilang pagbabalik sa Australia



