At Sydney international airport, 250 university students from 15 countries, including Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, South Korea, China and Canada, touched down to resume their studies.





It's part of a pilot program that's being trialled by the New South Wales government.





Advertisement

Highlights





Queensland will reopen its borders to fully vaccinated travellers from hotspot areas on the 13th of December.

The federal government initially lifted travel bans from the 1st of December to welcome 150,000 international students, the detection of the Omicron variant has pushed that date back to at least another two weeks.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says state and territory leaders need to "keep moving forward" in the face of the new variant. Australia has now 25 cases of Omicron variant, all in NSW.

Listen to the podcast

LISTEN TO International students welcomed back to New South Wales SBS Filipino 06/12/2021 07:31 Play







SBS News spoke to Lester and Jacqueline from Hong Kong, and they say they are looking forward to getting back into their studies.





"If I can't go back to Sydney, I can't actually continue my academic degree, so it may postpone my graduation." Jacqueline: "I feel really relieved because I think they were going to cancel my offer if I couldn't make it by January. So I feel really relieved."





ALSO READ/LISTEN TO





READ MORE Mga visa holders naghahanda na sa kanilang pagbabalik sa Australia





