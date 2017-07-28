Investigation underway into fatal police shooting in Sydney

An internal police investigation will try to determine what happened when officers shot and killed a man at Sydney's Central Station in peak hour. Image: The scene of a fatal shooting at Central Station in Sydney (AAP)

The shop owner involved in the incident says while he's sorry for the dead man, he's glad to be alive.

