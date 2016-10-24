Investing on condominiums, a new trend for Filipino-Australians?

Denise Lyttle, regional manager of Robinsons Residences, shares how to ensure that your property is secured in the Philippines even if you are here in Australia and how you can also earn from it.
Denise Lyttle (right) at their stall at the Fiesta Kultura held in Sydney on 03 Oct. 2016 Source: C. Diones
Published 24 October 2016 at 11:56am, updated 24 October 2016 at 1:56pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Are you interested to have a condo in the Philippines? Image: Denise Lyttle (right) at their stall at the Fiesta Kultura held in Sydney on 03 Oct. 2016 (C. Diones)
Published 24 October 2016 at 11:56am, updated 24 October 2016 at 1:56pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share