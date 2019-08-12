SBS Filipino

IPCC Climate report prompts Australian farmers to call for Government action

SBS Filipino

Cattle at a feedlot on a Queensland farm which has been in drought for six years

Cattle at a feedlot on a Queensland farm which has been in drought for six years Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 August 2019 at 12:48pm, updated 12 August 2019 at 1:00pm
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australian farmers are calling on the government to implement a national plan to address climate change and transition the agriculture industry to clean energy.

Published 12 August 2019 at 12:48pm, updated 12 August 2019 at 1:00pm
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom