In a victory speech, Haider Al-Abadi said he is consigning IS to what he calls the "dustbin of history."
Iraqis celebrate as Abadi claims collapse of IS
Published 13 July 2017 at 9:36am
By Lydia Feng
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Iraq's prime minister has officially declared victory in retaking the northern city of Mosul (MO-zul) from IS three years after the militant group seized control.
