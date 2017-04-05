SBS Filipino

Irresponsible lending in regulators' sights amid rising house prices

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_659788.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 April 2017 at 9:26am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:17am
By Ricardo Goncalves, Matt Connellan
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Capital city house prices are growing at their fastest annual rate in almost seven years, but regulators are taking a close look at irresponsible lending practices. Image: Housing (AAP)

Published 6 April 2017 at 9:26am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:17am
By Ricardo Goncalves, Matt Connellan
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Researcher Corelogic says capital city house prices rose 1.4 per cent, to be nearly 13 per cent higher for the year.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul