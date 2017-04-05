Irresponsible lending in regulators' sights amid rising house prices

Researcher Corelogic says capital city house prices rose 1.4 per cent, to be nearly 13 per cent higher for the year.
Published 6 April 2017 at 9:26am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:17am
By Ricardo Goncalves, Matt Connellan
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS

Capital city house prices are growing at their fastest annual rate in almost seven years, but regulators are taking a close look at irresponsible lending practices. Image: Housing (AAP)
