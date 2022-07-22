Is Australia doing enough to stop a foot and mouth disease outbreak?

Highlights
- There is a risk that food and mouth disease can be brought back in Australia by a traveller on their shoes. But the biggest risk is actually the importation of animal products.
- A biosecurity package worth $14 million was announced last week for more frontline defences in airports and mail centres; putting up special mats at international terminals in Darwin and Cairns.
- A few MPs have called for Australia's border to Indonesia to be temporarily closed to prevent any cases from Indonesia seeding here.
Listen to the audio
LISTEN TO
Sapat ba ang ginagawa ng Australia Is Australia para pigilan ang foot and mouth disease outbreak?
SBS Filipino
22/07/202206:53
Advertisement