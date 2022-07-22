SBS Filipino

Is Australia doing enough to stop a foot and mouth disease outbreak?

Agriculture officials vaccinate livestock in Bali against foot and mouth disease. Source: AAP

Published 22 July 2022 at 12:32pm
By Deborah Groarke
Presented by Annalyn Violata
The Federal Government has stepped up its efforts to prevent an outbreak of foot and mouth disease spreading from Indonesia to Australia. But the Coalition says Labor is not doing enough to stop an outbreak that would devastate Australia's livestock industry.

Highlights
  • There is a risk that food and mouth disease can be brought back in Australia by a traveller on their shoes. But the biggest risk is actually the importation of animal products.
  • A biosecurity package worth $14 million was announced last week for more frontline defences in airports and mail centres; putting up special mats at international terminals in Darwin and Cairns.
  • A few MPs have called for Australia's border to Indonesia to be temporarily closed to prevent any cases from Indonesia seeding here.
