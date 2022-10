Highlights





Gaming addiction has been labeled by the WHO as a medical condition

[OPINION] Gaming is a viable career choice for young individuals

[OPINION] Playing games does not necessary teach people to become violent. It's a mix of good parenting and good environment.

Advertisement

#YouthSpeaks is a segment of the SBS Filipino program where we invite youths to speak and share their thoughts, opinions and experiences regarding different topics and issues.





Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories