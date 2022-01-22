Is having a YOLO mentality a good or bad thing?

For this episode, we have invited Filipino-Australian youths (Meghan Arena, Lou Gonzales and Gabriel Halasan) to share their thoughts about 'YOLO'.
Highlights
- YOLO as an acronym for 'you only live once' was first used in 1993
- [OPINION] People have varied perceptions when they hear the term YOLO
- [OPINION] Being YOLO is maximisng your time and potential
#YouthSpeaks is a segment of the SBS Filipino program where we invite youths to speak and share their thoughts, opinions and experiences regarding different topics and issues.