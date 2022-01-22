Is having a YOLO mentality a good or bad thing?

SBS Filipino

Published 22 January 2022 at 10:44pm, updated 23 January 2022 at 4:26pm
Presented by David Joshua Delos Reyes
Source: SBS

People have divided and mostly negative perceptions when they hear the phrase 'you only live once' or YOLO. Is it really bad?

For this episode, we have invited Filipino-Australian youths (Meghan Arena, Lou Gonzales and Gabriel Halasan) to share their thoughts about 'YOLO'. 

Highlights

  • YOLO as an acronym for 'you only live once' was first used in 1993
  • [OPINION] People have varied perceptions when they hear the term YOLO
  • [OPINION] Being YOLO is maximisng your time and potential
#YouthSpeaks is a segment of the SBS Filipino program where we invite youths to speak and share their thoughts, opinions and experiences regarding different topics and issues. 

 

