Is having a YOLO mentality a good or bad thing?

For this episode, we have invited Filipino-Australian youths (Meghan Arena, Lou Gonzales and Gabriel Halasan) to share their thoughts about 'YOLO'.





Highlights





YOLO as an acronym for 'you only live once' was first used in 1993

[OPINION] People have varied perceptions when they hear the term YOLO

[OPINION] Being YOLO is maximisng your time and potential

#YouthSpeaks is a segment of the SBS Filipino program where we invite youths to speak and share their thoughts, opinions and experiences regarding different topics and issues.









