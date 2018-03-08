SBS Filipino

Is it ripe to property invest in the Philippines?

Dinah Castillo discusses property prospects with a potential investor in a session in Sydney

Published 8 March 2018 at 2:18pm, updated 8 March 2018 at 2:27pm
By Ronald Manila
Just recently, Business Insider, a US financial publication, named the Philippines as "the best country to invest in now". And for many, the first thing that comes to mind when investing is property.

DJ Perez and Dinah Song Castillo of Ayala Land International review  the prospects of property investments in the Philippines  and reckon that $125,000 start-up, subject to financing, would be good enough.

