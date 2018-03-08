Is it ripe to property invest in the Philippines?

DJ Perez and Dinah Song Castillo of Ayala Land International review the prospects of property investments in the Philippines and reckon that $125,000 start-up, subject to financing, would be good enough.
Published 8 March 2018 at 2:18pm, updated 8 March 2018 at 2:27pm
By Ronald Manila
Just recently, Business Insider, a US financial publication, named the Philippines as "the best country to invest in now". And for many, the first thing that comes to mind when investing is property.
