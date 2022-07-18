SBS Filipino

Is it the end for the Philippine jeepney?

Jeepneys in Metro Manila, Philippines

Jeepneys in Metro Manila, Philippines

Published 18 July 2022 at 12:36pm, updated 18 July 2022 at 1:54pm
By Aaron Fernandes
Presented by TJ Correa
Considered as the Filipinos' preferred mode of public transportation, the jeepney has been a national icon since the end of World War II. Rising fuel costs and a push to reduce carbon emissions now threaten its existence.

Highlights
  • In 2017, the previous Philippine government began a phase-out of older jeepneys because they pollute the environment and can be dangerous for passengers.
  • The sector is calling on the new government to find a way that not only protects the environment but keeps jobs and preserves Asia's automotive heritage.
  • The government recently raised the minimum fare nationwide to 11 PHP to help Jeepney drivers meet the rising costs of petrol.
Mga lumang jeepney, mawawala na nga ba sa kalsada ng Pilipinas?

18/07/202202:52


The little jeepney that could: Filipino-inspired installation aims to entice people to WA town



