Is it the end for the Philippine jeepney?

Highlights
- In 2017, the previous Philippine government began a phase-out of older jeepneys because they pollute the environment and can be dangerous for passengers.
- The sector is calling on the new government to find a way that not only protects the environment but keeps jobs and preserves Asia's automotive heritage.
- The government recently raised the minimum fare nationwide to 11 PHP to help Jeepney drivers meet the rising costs of petrol.
Listen to the audio:
LISTEN TO
Mga lumang jeepney, mawawala na nga ba sa kalsada ng Pilipinas?
SBS Filipino
18/07/202202:52
Advertisement