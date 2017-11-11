SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Is Remembrance Day still relevant to Australians?Play04:23SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Poppies have been used as a symbol to commemorate military personnel who have died in war Source: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.01MB)Published 11 November 2017 at 1:17pmBy Rosemary BolgerPresented by Louie TolentinoSource: SBSAvailable in other languages An Australian First World War historian says Remembrance Day has been almost completely eclipsed by Anzac Day in Australia's consciousness.Published 11 November 2017 at 1:17pmBy Rosemary BolgerPresented by Louie TolentinoSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesBut the Australian War Memorial maintains there's room for two days that remember soldiers' sacrifices. Rosemary Bolger reports.ShareLatest podcast episodesWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdomState premiers call for Medicare overhaul