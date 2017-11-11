SBS Filipino

Is Remembrance Day still relevant to Australians?

Poppies

Poppies have been used as a symbol to commemorate military personnel who have died in war Source: AAP

Published 11 November 2017 at 1:17pm
By Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Louie Tolentino
An Australian First World War historian says Remembrance Day has been almost completely eclipsed by Anzac Day in Australia's consciousness.

But the Australian War Memorial maintains there's room for two days that remember soldiers' sacrifices.

Rosemary Bolger reports.

