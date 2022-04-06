Is stress keeping you up at night?

Highlights New research released to coincide with Stress Awareness Month reveals stress is keeping us up a night, impacting the sleep of one in two (48%) Australians and dominating the lives of a quarter (25%).

The research by The Banyans Healthcare Group shows finances are a contentious topic in relation to stress, with money cited as the biggest cause of stress for one in two (51%) Australians, followed by work (36%).

The group is encouraging Australians struggling with stress and any conditions relating to stress to take the first step towards managing it in a healthy way.

Optimism has been the mantra of Corah Gabato-Quitazol from Melbourne but there's a time she experienced aggravated stress because of bullying at her workplace.





After coping, she learned to stand up for her rights and chose not to be silent in this kind of harassment that leads to mental stress.





Listen to the audio:





LISTEN TO Ano ang mga pwede mong gawin para maibsan o mawala ang stress? SBS Filipino 06/04/2022












