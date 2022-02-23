Is that insurance worth the paper it's written on?

Highlights
- Junk insurance is commonly sold with products such as cars and credit cards and provides minimal benefit to consumers.
- New research from Get My Refund found more than half of their customers with English as a second language, say they were told by the bank or insurance company they must buy the add-on insurance with their loan.
- More than 80 per cent don't believe they were given a product disclosure statement.
Often, victims don't even know they've been sold the product but there are ways to get the money back.
