Is that insurance worth the paper it's written on?

Junk insurance is commonly sold with products such as cars and credit cards and provides minimal benefit to consumers. Source: Getty

Published 23 February 2022 at 4:14pm
By Catalina Florez
Presented by Maridel Martinez
New research has found Australians with English as a second language make up 20 percent of customers seeking refunds on junk insurance policies.

Highlights
  • Junk insurance is commonly sold with products such as cars and credit cards and provides minimal benefit to consumers.
  • New research from Get My Refund found more than half of their customers with English as a second language, say they were told by the bank or insurance company they must buy the add-on insurance with their loan.
  • More than 80 per cent don't believe they were given a product disclosure statement.
Often, victims don't even know they've been sold the product but there are ways to get the money back.

 

 

