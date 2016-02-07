Is Zika Virus Sexually Transmitted?: WHO

Health officials in the United States say it is likely a patient there contracted the virus through sexual contact with someone who had travelled in Venezuela.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called for a thorough investigation of reports the Zika virus has been sexually transmitted.
