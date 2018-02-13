Islamic Council decries judge's expulsion of woman

The incident has also renewed calls from the state's opposition for laws to ban the garments from all court-rooms.
Published 13 February 2018 at 1:32pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:13am
By Luke Waters, Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages
A Victorian Supreme Court Judge's decision to ban a woman wearing a full-face veil from his courtroom has been described by the Islamic Council Of Victoria as a "breach of human rights". Image: A woman wearing a niqab (AAP)
