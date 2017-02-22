Israeli PM visits Australia

SBS Filipino

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in Australia for meetings with his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull. It is the first visit by a sitting Israeli prime minister in the country's 70-year history. The meetings are expected to cover trade between the two nations, as well as more contentious topics such as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Israeli settlements in the West Bank. Many in the Australian Jewish community are celebrating an historic visit, but there are others who say Mr Netanyahu should not be welcomed to Australia.

 Image: The Israeli prime minister is in Australia this week for an official visit. (AAP)

