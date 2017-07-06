Italy demanding EU help with migrants and refugees

Published 6 July 2017 at 11:36am
By Rashida Yosufzai
Source: SBS
The interior ministers of France, Germany and Italy are holding crisis talks in Paris to discuss how to deal with the European migrant and refugee crisis. Image: Migrants wait to disembark in Salerno, Italy (AAP)

With 80,000 refugees reaching Italy just this year, the country is warning it cannot cope and has threatened to close its ports to rescue boats.

