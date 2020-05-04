SBS Filipino

Italy eases coronavirus restrictions at last

Clients wait in a line at a motorway grill after virus restrictions were eased in Milan, Italy

Clients wait in a line at a motorway grill after virus restrictions were eased in Milan, Italy

Published 4 May 2020 at 6:34pm, updated 5 May 2020 at 8:33am
By Julia Carr-Catzel
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

Millions are looking forward to reuniting with loved ones as Italy prepares to ease its two-month-long lockdown.

