SBS Filipino

It's 75 years since the Second World War ended in Europe

SBS Filipino

VE Day Celebrations

VE day, held to commemorate the official end of World War II in Europe, Source: Hulton Archive

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 May 2020 at 6:43pm, updated 6 May 2020 at 4:22pm
By Allen lee
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Second World War that began in September 1940 and ended in Europe 75 years ago this week, on May 8th 1945, changed the world map and altered the lives of generations to come.

Published 5 May 2020 at 6:43pm, updated 6 May 2020 at 4:22pm
By Allen lee
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom