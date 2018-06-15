SBS Filipino

It's time we look out for Dad

Published 15 June 2018 at 5:24pm, updated 18 June 2018 at 10:44am
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

For many, fatherhood is one of the most joyous occasions, but for some it may not be as happy and easy as they thought it would be. In Australia, one in ten expecting or first time fathers experience perinatal anxiety or depression. Many of them (56%) do not seek support. Centre for Perinatal Psychology's Dr Bronwyn Leigh tells us that it time we took time to see if dad needs some help too.

June 18 is International Father's Mental Health Day

