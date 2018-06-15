It's time we look out for Dad

June 18 is International Father's Mental Health Day
Published 15 June 2018 at 5:24pm, updated 18 June 2018 at 10:44am
By Maridel Martinez
For many, fatherhood is one of the most joyous occasions, but for some it may not be as happy and easy as they thought it would be. In Australia, one in ten expecting or first time fathers experience perinatal anxiety or depression. Many of them (56%) do not seek support. Centre for Perinatal Psychology's Dr Bronwyn Leigh tells us that it time we took time to see if dad needs some help too.
