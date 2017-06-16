Discography is Ivan Macarambon's first exhibit in Melbourne and can be viewed at the Melbourne City Library til the end of June.
Ivan Macarambon: Discography
Published 17 June 2017 at 9:11am, updated 17 June 2017 at 12:11pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Discography, album covers of various made up musicians about important issues in our society. Image: Ivan Macarambon's Discography is at the Melbourne City library til June 30 (SBS)
Published 17 June 2017 at 9:11am, updated 17 June 2017 at 12:11pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share