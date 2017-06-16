Ivan Macarambon: Discography

Ivan Macarambon: Discography

Published 17 June 2017 at 9:11am, updated 17 June 2017 at 12:11pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Discography, album covers of various made up musicians about important issues in our society. Image: Ivan Macarambon's Discography is at the Melbourne City library til June 30 (SBS)

Discography is Ivan Macarambon's first exhibit in Melbourne and can be viewed at the Melbourne City Library til the end of June.

 

 

 

