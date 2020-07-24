Jail time for COVID-19 rule breakers in South Australia

HIGHLIGHTS Attorney-General Vickie Chapman introduced a bill that will allow a maximum two-year sentence for any breach of the commissioner's directions during the pandemic

People who breach the current laws, such as by entering South Australia from Victoria when not a local or essential traveller, face either an on-the-spot fine of $1,000 or a possible penalty imposed by a court of $20,000

The bill will also allow pharmacists to conduct COVID-19 tests and the state government to charge $3,000 for returning international travellers to stay at hotels while in quarantine

“The safety of South Australians is our utmost priority and we hope the addition of a term of imprisonment will deter anyone thinking about crossing the border illegally and putting our state at risk.”





Attorney-General Vickie Chapman said that after discussions with Police Commissioner Grant Stevens, the government would strengthen the penalty for a breach of the Act.

















