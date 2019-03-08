Jail time proposed for bosses who underpay workers

The Migrant Workers' Taskforce has handed 22 reform recommendations to the federal government this week (March 7), all of which have now been accepted.
Pay packet Source: AAP
Published 9 March 2019 at 10:52am, updated 9 March 2019 at 11:03am
By Claudia Farhart
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Bosses who deliberately underpay their staff could soon face jail time as part of a series of hard line reforms designed to protect Australia's most vulnerable workers.
