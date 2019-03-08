SBS Filipino

Jail time proposed for bosses who underpay workers

Pay packet

Published 9 March 2019
By Claudia Farhart
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Bosses who deliberately underpay their staff could soon face jail time as part of a series of hard line reforms designed to protect Australia's most vulnerable workers.

The Migrant Workers' Taskforce has handed 22 reform recommendations to the federal government this week (March 7), all of which have now been accepted.

