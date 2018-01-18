SBS Filipino

January deluge smashes Perth rain records

Cyclone Joyce

Published 18 January 2018 at 2:35pm, updated 18 January 2018 at 3:00pm
By Cielo Franklin
Available in other languages

Latest news from Western Australia. Cyclone Joyce fails to intensify off WA coast; January deluge smashes Perth rain records; Alert downgraded for Perth bushfire; No Australia Day aerial show in WA after deaths; State to rewrite outdated laws on surrogacy, reproduction; Busselton could be home to new 'action-packed' wakeboard park; Cult American burger chain In-N-Out of Perth in a flash.

