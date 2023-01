Rescue workers in Japan are continuing to search for survivors after the country was hit by two earthquakes in less than 48 hours.











The second tremor struck early on Saturday; a magnitude 7.3 tremor that killed at least 33 people and injured around a thousand more in the province of Kumamoto.











It followed Thursday's magnitude 6 quake in which nine people died, with the total death toll so far standing at more than 40.