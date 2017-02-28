Jeepney strikes paralyse Cebu

Jeepney strikes hit Cebu; Cordova bridge groundbreaking starts on Thursday; Department of Educations pulls back plan to distribute condoms to schools; Thai princess visits Cebu; Government provides judicial training for media; and government prepares for Kandaugan celebration in Mactan
Published 28 February 2017 at 1:11pm, updated 28 February 2017 at 8:48pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of relavent news in the region by Nick Melgar Image: Transport workers and union leaders lead the strike in Caloocan. This has been replicated in Cebu (AAP/EPA/Rolex de la Pena)
Published 28 February 2017 at 1:11pm, updated 28 February 2017 at 8:48pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share