Jessica Mauboy reveals inspiration behind Eurovision entry

The 2018 representative for Australia at the contest says she's been busy preparing mentally and physically to take the stage in Portugal in May.
Jessica Mauboy performing 'We Got Love' Source: SBS
Published 25 March 2018 at 10:51am, updated 25 March 2018 at 10:54am
By Natarsha Kallios
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Darwin born singer-songwriter Jessica Mauboy has revealed details behind her song 'We Got Love' for the Eurovision Song Contest.
