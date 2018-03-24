SBS Filipino

Jessica Mauboy reveals inspiration behind Eurovision entry

Jessica Mauboy

Jessica Mauboy performing 'We Got Love' Source: SBS

Published 25 March 2018 at 10:51am, updated 25 March 2018 at 10:54am
By Natarsha Kallios
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Darwin born singer-songwriter Jessica Mauboy has revealed details behind her song 'We Got Love' for the Eurovision Song Contest.

Available in other languages
The 2018 representative for Australia at the contest says she's been busy preparing mentally and physically to take the stage in Portugal in May.

