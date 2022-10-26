Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

Highlights The first out-of-cycle Budget will enable the new Labor government to set its own policy directions before the next federal budget is due in May next year.

The Budget is burdened by one trillion dollars of debt and persistent structural deficits.

The regions will also benefit from the government’s push to revitalise manufacturing.

Dr Chalmers says this Budget also focuses on building what’s needed, such as transport infrastructure, better NBN to more people, and improved mobile phone coverage in regional, remote and natural disaster-prone areas.





