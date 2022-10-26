SBS Filipino

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

SBS Filipino

budget 2022.jfif

Treasurer Jim Chalmers says that a deteriorating global outlook, high inflation and energy prices, and rising interest rates are all affecting the economy, and Australia’s best defence is a Budget that is solid, sensible and suited to the conditions. Credit: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 October 2022 at 1:58pm
By Nicola Canning
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has handed down his out-of-cycle Federal Budget to enable the new Labor government to deliver on its election commitments.

Published 26 October 2022 at 1:58pm
By Nicola Canning
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • The first out-of-cycle Budget will enable the new Labor government to set its own policy directions before the next federal budget is due in May next year.
  • The Budget is burdened by one trillion dollars of debt and persistent structural deficits.
  • The regions will also benefit from the government’s push to revitalise manufacturing.
Dr Chalmers says this Budget also focuses on building what’s needed, such as transport infrastructure, better NBN to more people, and improved mobile phone coverage in regional, remote and natural disaster-prone areas.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

PETER DUTTON BUDGET 2022 REPLY

Peter Dutton blames Labor for financial woes

Alex Eala Facebook.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 28 October

Fish and chips being fried

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

pexels-Yan Krukov.jpeg

What can be considered a workplace psychological injury and can you claim compensation for it?