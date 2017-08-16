Jo Ford of Cerebral Palsy Alliance encourages Australians to join STEPtember
Published 16 August 2017 at 2:46pm
By Maridel Martinez
This September families and their friends are encouraged to step up, be active and walk for a good cause, helping families who are living with cerebral palsy. Jo Ford from Cerebral Palsy Alliance tells us what we can do to help.
