JobKeeper and JobSeeker to be extended

Government subsidy programs, JobSeeker and JobKeeper, extended Source: AAP
Published 21 July 2020 at 12:52pm, updated 22 July 2020 at 10:59am
By Claudia Farhart
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Federal Government's JobKeeper and JobSeeker welfare programs are set to be extended beyond their original September deadline
Published 21 July 2020 at 12:52pm, updated 22 July 2020 at 10:59am
By Claudia Farhart
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share