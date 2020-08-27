JobKeeper extension laws introduced

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the scheme has been a success and with Labor's support, it will pass the parliament in this sitting.





"Right around our great country there are great stories. Great stories about what JobKeeper is doing to support businesses and families."











Highlights





The scheme will be tapered and broken into two tiers

From September, the rate of JobKeeper will drop from $1,500 a fortnight to $1,200





The second rate will be $750 and from next year it'll fall even further















Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily