JobKeeper extension laws introduced

Source: AAP

Published 27 August 2020 at 12:26pm, updated 27 August 2020 at 1:26pm
By Shuba Krishnan
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
The government introduced legislation to extend its JobKeeper wage subsidy.

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the scheme has been a success and with Labor's support, it will pass the parliament in this sitting.

"Right around our great country there are great stories. Great stories about what JobKeeper is doing to support businesses and families."

 

Highlights 

  • The scheme will be tapered and broken into two tiers
  • From September, the rate of JobKeeper will drop from $1,500 a fortnight to $1,200

  • The second rate will be $750 and from next year it'll fall even further

     

 

Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

