Voters in the seat traditionally held by the Liberal Party head to the polls on Saturday with the Government needing to win to keep its one-seat majority in the House of Representatives.
John Howard warns 'grumpy' voters against casting protest votes in Wentworth by-election
Former Prime Minister John Howard joins Liberal candidate for Wentworth Dave Sharma as they campaign in Double Bay Thursday, October 18, 2018. Source: AAP
Published 20 October 2018 at 12:36pm, updated 23 October 2018 at 9:50am
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia's chaotic federal political scene could be on the verge of getting even more tumultuous, depending on the outcome of the weekend's by-election in the seat of Wentworth.
