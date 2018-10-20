SBS Filipino

John Howard warns 'grumpy' voters against casting protest votes in Wentworth by-election

Former Prime Minister John Howard joins Liberal candidate for Wentworth Dave Sharma as they campaign in Double Bay Thursday, October 18, 2018.

Former Prime Minister John Howard joins Liberal candidate for Wentworth Dave Sharma as they campaign in Double Bay Thursday, October 18, 2018. Source: AAP

Published 20 October 2018 at 12:36pm, updated 23 October 2018 at 9:50am
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Australia's chaotic federal political scene could be on the verge of getting even more tumultuous, depending on the outcome of the weekend's by-election in the seat of Wentworth.

Voters in the seat traditionally held by the Liberal Party head to the polls on Saturday  with the Government needing to win to keep its one-seat majority in the House of Representatives.





