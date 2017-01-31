SBS Filipino

John Rivas, first and only Filipino AM recipient

Published 31 January 2017 at 12:11pm, updated 2 February 2017 at 5:08pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Being the first and only Filipino recipient of the honor as Member of the Order of Australia (AM), the Philippine Honorary Consul-General in Northen Territory aims to be an inspiration to fellow Filipino-Australians in serving the community and making a difference in the society. Image: John Rivas AM (FAANT Facebook)

John Rivas, AM, received the honor last year for all his works helping Filipino migrants and promoting the bilateral links between the Northern Territory, Australia and the Philippines in sports, education trade, and business .

 

 

 

 

