Journey back to MSU

Published 23 August 2017 at 3:21pm, updated 23 August 2017 at 4:22pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
After nearly three months since the conflict in Marawi began, students from the Marawi campus of the Mindanao State University have decided to return to the campus for formal classes. August 22 was the beginning of the journey which was made possible by volunteers and support from MSU Alumnis as far as Australia Shim Yu was there to assist the students and witness the historical event

Image: Shim Yu (center) with volunteer 22 August (Shim Yu)

