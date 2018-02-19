SBS Filipino

Joyce blasts Turnbull, accuses him of deepening the hurt

SBS Filipino

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce arrives to speak to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra (AA

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce arrives to speak to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra (AAP) Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 February 2018 at 1:37pm, updated 19 February 2018 at 1:59pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce is maintaining he will not stand down in the wake of his infidelity scandal. Image: Barnaby Joyce arrives at his press conference (AAP)

Published 19 February 2018 at 1:37pm, updated 19 February 2018 at 1:59pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul