Joyful Christmas for first-time parents

Neil and Abegail Chua with son Sebastian

Neil and Abegail Chua with son Sebastian Source: Supplied

Published 24 December 2017 at 8:31am, updated 24 December 2017 at 11:36am
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Against all odds of being away from family back home, first-time parents Sydney international students Neil and Abegail Chua are joyously celebrating their first Christmas with their son, Sebastian. The couple shares the challenges and delight of being first time parents on their second Christmas away from families back home.

