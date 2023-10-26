'Just show up': How Filipino talents pursue their on-cam dreams

Shane Velez (left) and Bryan Yap (right) are two of the Filipino professionals who are pursuing their passion in front of the cameras

Shane Velez (left) and Bryan Yap (right) are two of the Filipino professionals who are pursuing their passion in front of the cameras

The Filipino talents in Australia continue to thrive in the media and advertising industry, not only to showcase their knack but to raise the flag of the country they are proud to come from.

Key Points
  • Shane Velez is a part-time talent and a staff of a retail giant store in Australia that gave her a chance to be part of its advertising campaign in the country.
  • Consistency made Bryan Yap, a Filipino on-cam and voice-over artist, land numerous projects in Australia despite of rejections and unreliability.
  • In an industry full on uncertainties, Shane and Bryan shared some piece of advices to aspiring local talents.
"Rejection is God's way of preparing you for something better," Filipina talent Shane Velez shares.

'Take chances, take risks'

For Filipino talents to land a role for a certain project in Australia can be considered a hit-or-miss, a reality that Velez faces every audition for an opportunity that will add value to her starting career in the country.
This October 2023, a huge blessing trailed her way as a leading retail store in Australia, who she works for as well, encouraged her to take a shot for their ad campaign.

"It's an overwhelming experience because as a Filipino, I feel like there is a slim chance of being selected. The good thing is that they are looking for someone with Asian features."
'I considered luck a part of my journey'

From a novice to an experienced talent, Filipino actor, voice-over artist, and children's show presenter Bryan Yap has done heaps of projects in Australia showcasing his overflowing skills.

Amidst all the rejections that he faced, he is confident that what is meant for him will always find him.
'Just show up': How Filipino talents pursue their on-cam dreams

He is grateful that because of the time flexibility that his path entails, his family remained his main priority.

"My takeaway from these experiences is that I have the flexibility to focus on my family."

"Just show up and be consistent even if you don't feel that it is your day because you will never know what lies ahead," is his advice to all talents pursuing their passion in the same industry.

Pinoy Aussie artist naka trabaho mga artists with disability sa Sydney Fringe

