'Kailan ka magpapakasal?': How to deal with pesky relatives

Paano nga ba dapat sagutin ang mga makukulit na kamag- anak na gustong malaman kung kailan ka mag- aasawa? Source: Getty Images

Published 18 February 2020 at 2:23pm, updated 18 February 2020 at 6:00pm
Still single? You might just be at the receiving end of snide remarks from relatives who want the lowdown on your current status—no matter how awkward the conversation gets. For Roni, a 35-year-old single woman, laughing off annoying questions has proven effective. But for 40-year-old Ivan Monte, taking on a wittier approach always does the trick.

