Kangaroo, 'Koorischetta' and crocodile damper balls

One catering company's bush tucker menu is taking off, and helping to spread awareness about the traditions of Australia's first people.
Published 24 April 2017 at 10:01am, updated 24 April 2017 at 10:03am
By Hannah Sinclair
Source: SBS
When was the last time you tasted a crocodile damper ball? Or had a bite of kangaroo? Image: Nene Brown at her family estate on the NSW South Coast (SBS Small Business Secrets)
