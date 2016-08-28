Karen and Beloved's heart and soul

Karen Esco and Beloved Abe at SBS Studios, Federation Sqaure, Melbourne Source: SBS Filipino
Published 28 August 2016 at 11:16am, updated 17 September 2016 at 4:12pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Although Karen Esco and Beloved Abe met only a few weeks ago, their love for music has created beautiful harmony that will surely inspire your hearts. Image: Karen Esco and Beloved Abe at SBS Studios, Federation Sqaure, Melbourne (SBS Filipino) Karen Esco and Rian Riansyah - "Whenever You Call" by Brian McKnight and Mariah Carey (SBS Filipino/Christie Rivera) Video: Karen Esco sings 'Ordinary People' (accompanied by Rian Riansyah (pianist)ist) at Kindred Studio in Yarraville (SBS Filipino/Christie Rivera)
