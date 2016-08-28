SBS Filipino

Karen and Beloved's heart and soul

Karen Esco and Beloved Abe at SBS Studios, Federation Sqaure, Melbourne

Karen Esco and Beloved Abe at SBS Studios, Federation Sqaure, Melbourne

Published 28 August 2016 at 11:16am, updated 17 September 2016 at 4:12pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Although Karen Esco and Beloved Abe met only a few weeks ago, their love for music has created beautiful harmony that will surely inspire your hearts. Image: Karen Esco and Beloved Abe at SBS Studios, Federation Sqaure, Melbourne (SBS Filipino) Karen Esco and Rian Riansyah - "Whenever You Call" by Brian McKnight and Mariah Carey (SBS Filipino/Christie Rivera) Video: Karen Esco sings 'Ordinary People' (accompanied by Rian Riansyah (pianist)ist) at Kindred Studio in Yarraville (SBS Filipino/Christie Rivera)

