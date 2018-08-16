SBS Filipino

Katter defends Anning, with Muslims and Jews caught in the whirlwind

MP Bob Katter

Published 16 August 2018 at 12:48pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Katter Australian Party leader Bob Katter says he backs Senator Fraser Anning "1,000 per cent" after his fiery maiden speech to parliament calling for a ban on Muslim migration as part of a "final solution." Image: Bob Katter (AAP)

As the Greens unsuccessfully tried to censure Senator Anning over his remarks, his party leader has been keen to establish himself as a representative of Jewish people in Australia as justification for closing the borders to Muslims.

