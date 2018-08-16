Katter defends Anning, with Muslims and Jews caught in the whirlwind

As the Greens unsuccessfully tried to censure Senator Anning over his remarks, his party leader has been keen to establish himself as a representative of Jewish people in Australia as justification for closing the borders to Muslims.
Published 16 August 2018 at 12:48pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Katter Australian Party leader Bob Katter says he backs Senator Fraser Anning "1,000 per cent" after his fiery maiden speech to parliament calling for a ban on Muslim migration as part of a "final solution." Image: Bob Katter (AAP)
