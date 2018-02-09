'Kaya natin' says the first Filipino Deputy Mayor of Wyndham Council Walter Villagonzalo

Villagonzalo has been an active volunteer in the local and migrant community of Australia for 20 years and has received numerous awards for his excellent service.





Named as 2015 Citizen of the Year, 2016 Australian Social Enterprise Champion, appointed as a member of the Ministerial Council Volunteers for the State of Victoria and bagged a few other recognitions, he is a firm believer that volunteering has a social and satisfying benefit to every individual.





Elected Mayor Peter Maynard and elected Deputy Mayor Walter Villagonzalo Source: Walter Villagonzalo's facebook page





While Wyndham Council is considered to be one of the fastest growing cities in Australia with a population of 235,000 and expected to rise double by the year 2036, Villagonzalo is now focusing on creating jobs for local residents and building stronger communities.





He added that joining politics is not the objective but serving and influencing were his main goals.





He also believes in the capability of every Filipino in Australia and encouraged those who have passion to serve to get involved in leadership positions not only in the local community but also in the multicultural level.









