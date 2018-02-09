SBS Filipino

'Kaya natin' says the first Filipino Deputy Mayor of Wyndham Council Walter Villagonzalo

SBS Filipino

SBS

Deputy Mayor of Wydnham Council Walter Villagonzalo at SBS Melbourne during an interview. Photo by: Claudette Centeno- Calixto Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 February 2018 at 12:13pm, updated 22 May 2020 at 6:27pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

After running five times for a seat in the council as Deputy Mayor, Walter Villagonzalo says his heart for the local and migrant community has paved the way for his endless service.

Published 9 February 2018 at 12:13pm, updated 22 May 2020 at 6:27pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Villagonzalo has been an active volunteer in the local and migrant community of Australia for 20 years and has received numerous awards for his excellent service.

Named as 2015 Citizen of the Year, 2016 Australian Social Enterprise Champion, appointed as a member of the Ministerial Council Volunteers for the State of Victoria and bagged a few other recognitions, he is a firm believer that volunteering has a social and satisfying benefit to every individual. 

Elected Mayor Peter Maynard and elected Deputy Mayor Walter Villagonzalo
Elected Mayor Peter Maynard and elected Deputy Mayor Walter Villagonzalo Source: Walter Villagonzalo's facebook page


While Wyndham Council is considered to be one of the fastest growing cities in Australia with a population of 235,000 and expected to rise double by the year 2036, Villagonzalo is now focusing on creating jobs for local residents and building stronger communities.

He added that joining politics is not the objective but serving and influencing were his main goals.

He also believes in the capability of every Filipino in Australia and encouraged those who have passion to serve to get involved in leadership positions not only in the local community but also in the multicultural level.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul