KBP gives up party for landslide funds

KBP cancels party for relief operations as Department of Education appeals for public donations; Cebu City continues to monitor waste segregation; HLURB urges condominium buyers to check license to sell from developers; Cebu to allocate P6 billion for Trans-axial Development; and Police nab illegal gun or paltik manufacturers in buy-bust operations.
