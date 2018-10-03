SBS Filipino

KBP gives up party for landslide funds

Rescuers search for survivors at the landslide site in Naga City, on the popular tourist island of Cebu on September 20, 2018.

Source: ALAN TANGCAWAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Published 3 October 2018 at 3:30pm, updated 3 October 2018 at 3:41pm
By Nick Melgar
Available in other languages

Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news from the Visayas by Nick Melgar

KBP cancels party for relief operations as Department of Education appeals for public donations;  Cebu City continues to monitor waste segregation; HLURB urges condominium buyers to check license to sell from developers; Cebu to allocate P6 billion for Trans-axial Development; and  Police nab illegal gun or paltik manufacturers in buy-bust operations.

