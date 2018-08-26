Keeping the bond strong

Ernie and Jasmine Iradiel are married for 21 years. Ernie is a full time Minister at Connect City Church East while his wife Jasmine is a nurse. Blessed with two children, they moved to Australia 17 years ago to continue serving a Filipino church in Australia.





Ernie admits the journey of settling in Australia was not easy but what’s most challenging is keeping the marriage bond strong considering they’re both busy in their respective fields.





According to Ernie, love is a commitment and requires an intentional effort on both parties. The lack of communication and time for each other are two factors which affect either the success or failure of a relationship.





Ernie identified 5 things couples must practice in order for the relationship to work:





Make sure to have a “couple time”.





It is vital to make time for “date nights”. A time spent together means communication. This is a good opportunity for both partners to discuss about their feelings, emotions, dreams or even frustrations in life. Watching your favourite television together or eating your favourite pasta can go a long way.





Listen and zip it





Listen and do not try to fix things. Let your partner speak and listen to what he or she has to say. Avoid giving advise to your partner as most of the time, your empathy is all they need.





Quick connections





A simple text message such as “How are you?” or a quick call saying "I love you” can have a lasting effect on your relationship. You can also leave a sweet note or cook a nice meal for your partner.





Do it often and repeat every day.





Appreciate your partner





Appreciate the things that your partner does. Even the small things. When you appreciate someone you get the same treatment too. Not to the point of flattering but acknowledging the effort done by the person. Appreciation can also help your partner become a better person.





Respect and love your partner





Accept each other’s strengths and weaknesses, acknowledging the fact that neither of you are perfect. Work together as a team and support each other’s dreams and plans.



